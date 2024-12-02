Treasure chests worth over $2M are hidden across the US. This is how you can start the hunt

Ready to go on a treasure hunt?

Jon Collins-Black, an entrepreneur turned author, recently released a book that will lead readers to five treasure chests hidden across the U.S. with a combined prize value of more than $2 million.

It’s said to be the “largest national treasure hunt in history” and was partly inspired by Forrest Fenn’s famous hidden treasure in the Rocky Mountains that was hidden in 2010 and uncovered a decade later.

The other inspiration for the book “There’s Treasure Inside” and the accompanying treasure hunt comes from Collins-Black’s childhood love of games, puzzles and adventures, specifically mentioning “Dungeons & Dragons” to CNN.

Items in the hidden boxes include Bitcoin, rare Pokemon cards, sports memorabilia, gold, rare gems and more.

There are also a lot of objects that have historical significance, including some made by or belonging to Pablo Picasso, Andrew Carnegie, George Washington, Amelia Earhart, Jackie Onassis, Henry David Thoreau and Louis Comfort Tiffany.

According to the book’s website, he worked with historians and other experts to build a treasure collection that is unique, valuable and suitable to a variety of tastes.

While he said he spent over $2 million to put together the treasure chests, some of the items could be considered priceless because of their significance or they may increase in value over time.

The boxes themselves took over a year to be custom-made by a Blacksmith, according to the book’s website, and can be opened with special movements outlined in instructions left with each box.

Collins-Black said he wanted to do multiple boxes so more people had a chance of being close to one and finding it. There isn’t more than one box in any state, but there is one box that is bigger than the other four.

The book’s website said you don’t need to be a genius to figure out the clues in the book and they’re not hidden anywhere dangerous.

Finding more than one treasure box is encouraged, but Collins-Black notes you will enjoy his book even if you’re not looking to strike gold.

“The stories and histories surrounding the pieces in this treasure are captivating, inspirational, and full of drama,” he said on the website.