Mina Kimes to host revamped Scripps National Spelling Bee

Audiences will notice a refreshed, revamped 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee when the competition returns to television later this month.

Mina Kimes, a three-time school spelling bee champion, will host the televised semifinals and finals.

Scripps News Mina Kimes

The ESPN senior writer and Emmy Award-winning analyst said she could not be more excited to host this year's event.

"Coming from the world of sports, I see these contestants as elite competitors; I can’t wait to see their preparation pay off on such an illustrious stage," she said. "Growing up, this really was the Super Bowl for kids like me, and I’m honored to play a role in what’s sure to be an unforgettable week.”

The updated broadcast will be produced by Embassy Row, the award-winning production company led by television producer Michael Davies. The company has produced several well-known quiz and talk shows, including “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Davies also serves as an executive producer of “Jeopardy!”

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will begin on May 26 with the preliminary rounds airing on Scripps Sports.

The semifinals and finals will air the following two nights, beginning at 8 Eastern Time, on ION.

Scripps News is a subsidiary of the E.W. Scripps Company, which runs the Bee on a not-for-profit basis.