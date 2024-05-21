Auction will feature the largest collection of Princess Diana's gowns since 1997

A collection of the late Princess Diana’s most photographed gowns and accessories is up for auction, along with other fashions and keepsakes from the royal family.

It’s the largest collection of Princess Diana’s belongings to be sold since the Princess of Wales herself gave dozens of dresses to Christie’s in New York for a charity auction in 1997, according to Julien’s Auctions, the famous California-based auction house hosting the current sale.

The lot features over 50 items, including many from some of Princess Diana's favorite British fashion designers: Catherine Walker, Victor Edelstein, Caroline Charles and Murray Arbeid.

One of the more notable items is a midnight blue strapless Arbeid gown made of tulle with a diamante star design that Princess Diana wore to the 1986 premiere of “Phantom of the Opera.” The estimated sale price is between $200,000 and $400,000.

Julien's Auctions A Murray Arbeid embellished tulle gown belonging to Princess Diana of Wales, worn twice in 1986.

There are also several velvet gowns, a velvet cocktail dress and a two-piece skirt suit worn by Princess Diana in 1989 during a Royal Tour stop in Hong Kong, all designed by Catherine Walker.

Several leather bags from various designers, two-tone pumps and assorted hats — all synonymous with the style that made Princess Diana an icon — are also available to bid on.

Besides the items worn by Princess Diana, there are a few things from the Duke and Duchess of Windsor (Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson) in the lot, including wooden pipes and ensembles from Christian Dior and Givenchy worn in the late 1960s to early 1970s.

A piece of lace from Queen Alexandra’s 1863 wedding bouquet when she married King Edward VII, a child’s dress with special fabric celebrating Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee in 1887 and a lace-trimmed nightgown belonging to Queen Victoria are also for sale. Queen Victoria is the second longest-reigning British monarch, holding the throne from 1837 to 1901.

The auction opened Monday for pre-bidding, and there’s a private exhibition of the items ongoing at The Carlyle in New York City. The items will also travel to Ireland for another exhibition in June before the official sale on June 27.

Last December, a dress worn by Princess Diana in 1985 set an auction record for her items after selling for over $1.1 million. Julien’s Auctions was responsible for that sale as well.