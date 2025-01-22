Netflix to raise the price of most subscriptions after record-setting streaming year

Netflix is raising the price for most of its subscription levels the company announced on its most recent investor call, according to CNN and other outlets.

The changes will increase its standard account with ads to $7.99 per month, a $1 difference, and its standard subscription without ads from $15.49 to $17.99 per month.

It’s most premium subscription level which includes 4K video quality will increase to $24.99 per month.

It’s the first time the company is raising its prices since 2022, while other popular streaming services like Hulu, Max and Disney+ have all raised their subscription fees in recent years.

Netflix saw its biggest jump in subscribers during the last quarter of 2024, CNN reported, adding 19 million new users.

The company attributed sporting events like the highly-watched Mike Tyson and Jake Paul boxing match in November and Christmas Day NFL games to its success.

Netflix also began streaming WWE “Raw” live broadcasts on Monday nights.

With Netflix’s latest price hike, here’s what basic plans with advertisements from each of the most popular streaming services cost: