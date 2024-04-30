Taylor Swift 'completely floored' after shattering records with 'The Tortured Poets Department'

At a certain stage in Taylor Swift's career, one might ask how there could even be another record she can break or how her albums just always debut at staggering heights. But at this point, it's "The Prophecy" — just probably a different one than she was singing about.

It hasn't even been a "Fortnight" since Swift dropped her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," and the 31-song project has already proved to have made music fans more "Down Bad" than ever before — and we're not just talking Swifties.

Since "[Our Girl] Only Breaks [Her] Favorite [Records]", it was no surprise that the album was going to dominate, but just how much it did surprise even "The Albatross" herself. (OK fine; we'll stop with the references.)

"My mind is blown. I'm completely floored by the love you've shown this album," Swift said in a post on social media.

My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album.

2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.

I was already so fired up to get back to the tour… pic.twitter.com/L7lS7WTa2Y — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 28, 2024

That love pushed Swift to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart for the 14th time — a feat each full-length studio album since her second, "Fearless," has reached. It also ties her with Jay-Z for being the soloist with the most No. 1s in the chart's almost 70-year history. She'll only need five more to beat the all-time record held by The Beatles, Billboard/Luminate data shows.

"TTPD" also had the largest streaming week ever for an album with 891.37 million, according to Billboard. It broke records after its first day on Spotify, becoming the platform's most-streamed album in a single day after less than 12 hours of release. Within five days, the album became the fastest album in Spotify's history to surpass 1 billion streams.

Beyond just streams, "TTPD" also sold 2.6 million equivalent albums in its first week, marking it second-biggest behind Adele's "25" which sold 3.48 equivalent album units, Billboard reports.

Swift's unit sales include 1.9 million traditional album sales, with 1.64 million being physical. That notably involves 859,000 being vinyl LPs, marking it as the largest sales week for a vinyl album in the modern era. That breaks her own record she set in November with the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which sold 693,000 vinyl units.

Swift is also the only artist who has had seven different albums sell at least 1 million copies in a single week in the modern era, according to Billboard.

Now fans are wondering if all this success means Swift will add some "TTPD" songs to her "Eras Tour," which is set to start up again May 9 with a show in Paris. The singer nodded to the restart in her post on social media, saying, "I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can't come soon enough."