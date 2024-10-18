Watch Now
Target trying to lure customers into stores on Black Friday with exclusive Taylor Swift merch

Fewer Americans have shopped inside stores on Black Friday. Target is hoping to give customers a reason to come back.
As some consumers have shifted from away from visiting stores on Black Friday, Target appears to be trying to lure customers back to its locations on what is dubbed as the biggest shopping day of the year.

The retailer announced this week that it will sell exclusive Taylor Swift merchandise, with products going on sale in stores only on Black Friday. Target said the merchandise would be available for online purchase one day later on Nov. 30.

Among the exclusive items is the official "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book," which provides a behind-the-scenes look at the making and performance of her record-breaking tour. Target says the book includes never-before-seen photos and personal reflections written by Swift.

"Here is the official retrospective of the most wondrous tour of my life, my beloved Eras Tour," Swift said in a statement. "Thank you to the fans who came to this show. You were what made The Eras Tour what it became."

Another exclusive item available on Black Friday is "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" album on vinyl and CD. Target says that the album will include four acoustic bonus tracks.

"Shopping at Target is all about finding amazing products you can't get anywhere else, which is why we're so excited about this next chapter in our long relationship with Taylor Swift: the exclusive Black Friday release of her new tour book and vinyl album," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Target.

Both online and in-person Black Friday sales have slowed in recent years. According to the National Retail Federation, over 90 million Americans shopped online on Black Friday in 2023, compared to 76.2 million who shopped in person. In 2019, 84.2 million Americans shopped in person on Black Friday while 93.2 million shopped online.

