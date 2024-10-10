Taylor Swift donates $5 million to support hurricane relief efforts

A nonprofit organization is praising Taylor Swift for a generous donation in the wake of Hurricanes Milton and Helene, which both made landfall in Florida just weeks apart.

Feeding America — which works with a network of 200 food banks nationwide — said in a statement Wednesday that Swift donated $5 million to support those affected by the storms.

"We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, in a statement posted to Instagram.

“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms. Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need,” she said.

The Feeding America CEO followed up with another poston Thursday, thanking Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for a $1 million donation.

"We thank Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for donating $1 million to our disaster relief fund for Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Their longtime support of Feeding America in times of crisis has helped our network on the ground before, during and after disasters,” Babineaux-Fontenot said. “These funds will help food banks provide basic needs like water, ready to eat food and supplies to communities facing heartbreaking loss and a long recovery."

RELATED STORY | 3 million without power as Floridians assess damage from Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night in Siesta Key, Florida. Tornadoes turned deadly, homes and buildings were destroyed, and millions were left without power. It was still however not as catastrophic as anticipated.

Just weeks prior to Milton, Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on the Southeastern U.S. It made landfall on Sept. 26, again on Florida’s Gulf Coast, before making its way up and battering the Carolinas. About 230 people were confirmed dead from the storm, though that number could climb as recovery efforts continue.

RELATED STORY | Death toll from Hurricane Helene rises to 227 as recovery efforts continue