Spotify’s new ticket feature gives superfans a shot before scalpers

Spotify is hoping to get concert tickets into the hands of an artist's biggest fans with its new feature, "Reserved."

The new experience sets aside tickets for premium subscribers. Through "Reserved," Spotify will identify an artist’s most dedicated fans and hold two tickets for them.

This ticketing initiative follows complaints about outrageous ticket prices, resellers, and Ticketmaster’s monopoly over the market.

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The concert giant was accused of using its reach to smother competition — for example, by blocking venues from using multiple ticket sellers.

In April, a jury found that Live Nation and its Ticketmaster subsidiary maintained a harmful monopoly over these venues.

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If you are eligible for Spotify's new program, you'll receive an email and an in-app notification once the artist's tour is announced.

Up to two tickets will be available for purchase during a dedicated timeframe.

Spotify says that offers are based on the tour's locations, so you may not receive an offer if the tour isn't coming to your area.

However, that does not mean you can't purchase outside your location. If you receive an email, you'll be able to buy tickets for any show on the tour.

The feature is set to roll out this summer.