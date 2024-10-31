Oasis fans who bought reunion tour tickets on the secondary market might not have them honored

Promoters for the upcoming reunion tour for hit UK rock band Oasis say fans who bought tickets on secondary seller sites may see their purchases canceled. Leadership behind the tour is seeking to only have tickets sold through approved vendors.

That could mean that thousands of tickets for the tour may soon be canceled if they were sold on re-sell sites.

The BBC reported that Live Nation and SJM said over 50,000 tickets for the band's UK dates will be canceled if they were sold on secondary ticket sale platforms.

The band has been a powerhouse in ticket sales. The tour sold at least 1.4 million tickets when it was announced in August, and demand hit the 10 million mark with fans from 158 countries waiting in digital lines to get a chance to purchase entry into one of their shows, the BBC reported.

Some reports surfaced that tickets were seen on re-sell sites going for alarming amounts of money, in at least one case the equivalent of up to $7,000 for a ticket. The band says it has been working to get tickets into the hands of loyal fans first, so they have the opportunity to pay the fair face value.