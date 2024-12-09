End of an Economic Era: Taylor Swift's global tour was the highest-grossing of all time

Swiftie or not, the economic impact of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour can't be ignored.

The pop superstar wrapped up her massive two-year global tour with her final show in Vancouver, British Columbia Sunday night, putting a bow on her tour de force that was a major economic boost to cities around the country.

It only took a few months into Swift’s tour for the Federal Reserve to note her impact on the American economy.

According to The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, the tour had made hotel bookings rise in Philadelphia by its highest margins since the start of the pandemic.

Hotels in downtown Cincinnati grossed more than $2.6 million for her two July shows while surrounding Hamilton County grossed more than $5 million, according to the City.

The U.S. Travel Association estimated by the end of her tour, Taylor Swift’s shows would exceed $10 billion in revenue for the country’s economy when considering all spending in regions where her shows were taking place.

“You remember Tiger King where he’s like I’m never going to financially recover from this? I think there was some of that in the moment of saying yes,” joked Phil Buck, who took his 13-year-old daughter Fiona to see one of Swift’s last shows in Vancouver.

Buck estimates he spent $7,000 between flights from his home in Denver to Vancouver, tickets, meals and hotel stays.

“It’s an expensive trip, but also, a memory that’s never going to go away,” he said.

Pollstar reported the tour is the highest-grossing tour of all time for the second year in a row. It was also reported that, with just over 10 million, she's sold the most tickets of any solo performer in history.