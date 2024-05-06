Met Gala 2024 has begun! Here's what your favorite celebrities are wearing (Live updates)

Fashion's biggest night has officially kicked off in New York City, and the world's biggest celebrities are already showing up and showing out.

The 2024 Met Gala is the one night a year when A-listers and designers team up to celebrate the spring exhibit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute. This year, that means celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

The exhibit spans 400 years of fashion and includes 250 pieces that are so fragile they have to appear in glass "coffins" — à la, sleeping beauties — instead of standing tall on mannequins. But the celebrities donning their interpretation of the corresponding dress code, which is "The Garden of Time," will be the real mannequins that we'll be judging from home.

Some nail the theme to a T, while others choose not to follow it all. Then there are some whose outfit might necessitate a second look to determine how it even fits — as did this year's theme, which some people found confusing.

So what's everybody wearing on this extravagant night? Here are some of our favorites.