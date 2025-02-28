Gene Hackman may have died on Feb. 17, but cause remains unknown

Authorities in New Mexico are still working to determine how Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, died. The pair was found unresponsive in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home on Wednesday.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza said on Friday that the medical examiner found no external trauma on either body, and initial tests for carbon monoxide exposure were negative. However, he noted that toxicology results are pending.

Hackman’s pacemaker reportedly last registered activity on Feb. 17, leading investigators to believe that may be the time of his death. Authorities said there were no apparent signs of foul play.

Deputies were dispatched to the home after a maintenance crew alerted neighborhood security that there was no answer at the door on Wednesday. Security personnel, conducting a welfare check, saw the couple unresponsive and called 911, Mendoza said.

Hackman, 93, and Arakawa, 64, were reportedly found in different parts of the house. A dog was also discovered dead, while two other dogs were alive, Mendoza said.

Investigators executed a search warrant and collected two cell phones, medication, medical records and a 2025 monthly planner.