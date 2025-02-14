Entertainers cancel shows at Kennedy Center after President Trump's takeover

Several entertainers have cut ties and canceled shows at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington after President Donald Trump was officially appointed chairman of the cultural institution.

Earlier this month, President Trump removed 18 members of the Kennedy Center's board and replaced them with his allies who then appointed him chairman “effective immediately" on Wednesday.

Shortly after, Issa Rae canceled her sold-out show, "An Evening With Issa Rae," which was scheduled for March 16 at the venue.

RELATED STORY | New York congresswoman wants to make President Trump's birthday a national holiday

“Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue,” the writer and actress wrote on Instagram.

Philadelphia-based rock band Low Cut Connie canceled their upcoming show in March.

“I was very excited to perform as part of this wonderful institution’s Social Impact series, which emphasizes community, joy, justice and equity through the arts,” Low Cut Connie founder Adam Weiner wrote on Instagram. “Upon learning that this institution that has run nonpartisan for 54 years is now chaired by President Trump himself and his regime, I decided I will not perform there.”

Musician Ben Folds resigned his post along with world-renowned soprano Renee Fleming following the change-up at the center.

Award-winning producer Shonda Rhimes had served as treasurer of the Kennedy Center’s board after being appointed by President Barack Obama, but she also resigned within hours of President Trump’s takeover.

RELATED STORY | Trump takes swipe at Taylor Swift after Super Bowl

The center’s board historically has been evenly divided between Republican and Democratic appointees.

Board members serve six-year terms, making the mass dismissals unusual.