Trump takes swipe at Taylor Swift after Super Bowl

President Donald Trump and many of his supporters apparently aren’t “Swifties.”

Trump, who attended Sunday’s Super Bowl, addressed a viral moment involving Taylor Swift, who was also at the game.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift," he said. "She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"

Trump was referring to a moment when Swift appeared on the stadium’s big screen and was met with boos from the crowd. The reason for the reaction is unclear, but Swift was there to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and the stands were filled with Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Gerald Herbert/AP Taylor Swift, from left, Alana Haim, Este Haim and Danielle Haim watches action during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.

Swift appeared unfazed by the boos, laughing them off.

Not everyone in the crowd was against her, though. Tennis legend Serena Williams, who made a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, showed her support for the pop star.

I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!! — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 9, 2025

President Trump's disdain for Swift dates back to the campaign when she endorsed his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

He posted on Truth Social on September 15, 2024, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT."