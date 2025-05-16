Disneyland celebrates 70th anniversary with deals, new attractions

Disneyland is celebrating its 70th anniversary with discounted ticket prices and new entertainment offerings throughout the summer.

Now through Aug. 14, visitors can take advantage of special ticket pricing for Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. A three-day adult ticket package is available for $360, down from the usual $415. Guests can also purchase a four-day, one-park-per-day ticket for $100 per day.

Visits do not need to be on consecutive days, but park reservations are required for entry between May 16 and Aug. 14, 2025.

In addition to the discounted pricing, Disneyland will mark the milestone with new shows and parades during the summer season.

"Brilliant, colorful décor will adorn the entire resort, including an elegant medallion on Sleeping Beauty Castle," Disney said in a statement. "Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and some of their pals will dress up in new outfits in Town Square in Disneyland, designed just for the celebration."