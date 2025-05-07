Disney plans to open its first new theme park in over a decade, this time in the Middle East

Disney is opening its first new theme park in over a decade — this time in Abu Dhabi.

The United Arab Emirates location will be Disney’s seventh theme park and the first in the region.

It will be a waterfront resort located on Yas Island, developed and built by Miral, which has developed other family entertainment destinations on the island.

Disney said the UAE is strategically located and home to the largest global airline hub in the world, with 120 million passengers traveling through Abu Dhabi and Dubai each year – making it the perfect location for its next park.

The plans for the park will make it the most advanced and interactive destination in Disney’s portfolio, according to Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences.

In a statement, CEO Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer said, “Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati – an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come.”

Further details will be released as the project progresses.

Disneyland Abu Dhabi will join the family of other Disney theme parks, which include Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California; Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida; Tokyo Disneyland Resort; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort.