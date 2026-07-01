Target to replace Ulta Beauty shops with new in-store beauty concept

In the coming weeks, Target stores will begin removing Ulta Beauty products after the companies announced last year they would end their partnership.

The companies chose not to renew their contract beyond summer 2026.

“We’re proud of our shared success with Ulta Beauty and the experience we’ve delivered together,” said Rick Gomez, Target’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “The magic of shopping for beauty at Target is the combination of on-trend products that delight consumers with an inspiring and convenient shopping experience. We look forward to what’s ahead and remain committed to offering the beauty experience consumers have come to expect from Target – one centered on an exciting mix of beauty brands with continuous newness, all at an unbeatable value.”

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Ulta said it is continuing expansion efforts at its standalone stores, with a goal of opening more than 50 new locations per year.

Replacing Ulta in nearly 600 stores will be Target Beauty Studio, featuring skincare, haircare, fragrance and cosmetics products. Target said the Beauty Studio will include 80 existing global brands along with 60 brands new to Target. After launching the concept in 600 stores, the retailer plans to expand to additional locations.

“With Target Beauty Studio, consumers will discover incredible prestige brands, an elevated experience, and personalized support to easily find something new and exciting every time they shop at Target,” said Amanda Nusz, Target’s senior vice president of merchandising, essentials and beauty. “Shopping for beauty is all about inspiring confidence and creativity so we’re curating an assortment and creating an experience that will help guests feel their best.”

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