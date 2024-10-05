Watch Now
Spirit Airlines stock sinks after a report claimed the company was in financial trouble

A Wall Street Journal report said the airline was considering bankruptcy.
A Wall Street Journal report claimed budget carrier Spirit Airlines was contemplating a bankruptcy filing amid financial woes.

The airline posted losses in five of its last six quarters amid struggling conditions as it tries to make a profit.

The company also had to make the decision to ground some of its planes due to engine issues.

Some of the airline's flight routes were cut in November and December as well. While people with knowledge of the matter said a filing would not be imminent, it wasn't immediately clear if a bankruptcy filing has been ruled out as an option entirely.

