Burnout and rejection stall job searches for millions of Americans, survey finds

Eight in 10 unemployed Americans are struggling to find the motivation to continue their job search, according to new research.

A survey of 5,000 unemployed adults explored the emotional and practical fallbacks of being displaced, finding that just 23% are consistently motivated. On the other hand, 31% have admittedly stopped actively searching and 35% said their motivation varies from day to day.

One in four admit feeling hopeless about the market at times (26%), and a similar percentage feel overwhelmed or stressed by rejection (24%).

Conducted by Talker Research for Pelgo, the average unemployed American has been job-hunting for six months, but 30% have been at it for even longer.

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Gen X and baby boomers have been out of work the longest.

The data found that nearly half of those who departed from a previous employer don’t think their exit was handled with empathy (48%).

"When someone feels their employers weren’t supportive, and failed to handle the transition with empathy, it compounds the emotional toll of job loss and hinders a person’s ability to move forward,” says Chieh Huang, co-founder and CEO of Pelgo.

Those on the hunt spend about 65 minutes looking for a job every day, with Gen X spending the longest time looking.

In their time, they’ve applied to 20 jobs during their search and millennials have been putting the most work in — averaging 23 job applications.

The search is grueling for many, with one in five saying that they could do with some mental health support during their job search (18%), and 14% saying they wish it was easier to upskill.

Gen Z also would find value in motivational tools, constructive feedback and having a mentor (18% each).

Millennials (15%) and baby boomers (11%) would have fared well with longer-lasting employment benefits, while Gen X would have preferred extra resume or interview coaching (11%).

The survey found that the unemployment journey has proven to be resolute and reflective for many.

A third of those surveyed have been resourceful in utilizing their network to generate leads or interviews (36%), and 44% still feel confident about their skillset in today’s job market.

With AI on the rise in the workforce, many have found it to be a helpful resource during their job search (37%), getting help with preparing for interviews (35%) and keeping up to date about what jobs in their field are looking for (40%).

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"As the job market continues to evolve with the rise of AI, it’s encouraging to see that many job seekers are adapting and leveraging it as a valuable resource," adds Huang. "Tools that help identify current industry needs, upskill or reskill where needed and streamline the search process are critical for securing their next role."

Most respondents think that AI is “the new normal” in workplaces (57%). In fact, one in eight think that their most recent layoff was directly because of AI. Gen Z respondents are the likeliest to think this (21%).

But many are using that to their advantage. With times changing, 48% of respondents agree that you’re better off learning how to use AI for work than trying to oppose its use.

Of those surveyed, a third will still advocate for their skills, but 46% are also prepared to delve further into how AI is changing the demands within their market.

Although 36% worry about AI eliminating more jobs than it creates, 45% are certain that their skills are not replaceable by AI.

Even though there’s more reliance on tech and AI (25%), 17% notice more need for creative thinking in the workforce.

Research methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 5,000 unemployed Americans who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Pelgo and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between March 10 and March 17, 2026.