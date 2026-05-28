U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
BusinessAuto

Actions

Don't ignore your check engine light — here's why

A new CarMD report finds that putting off check engine light repairs is costing drivers more than ever.
A CarMD report warns ignoring your check engine light is costing drivers more than ever. Here's what drivers need to know. (Scripps News Group)
Don't ignore the check engine light; delaying service could cost you
A check engine light on a car.
Posted

Ignoring a check engine light can turn a minor problem into a major expense, according to a new report by CarMD.

The report found drivers are paying more than ever to fix issues that could have been caught early. A sensor problem left unaddressed, for example, can eventually damage a catalytic converter — a repair that can cost more than $1,500.

RELATED STORY | Car maintenance costs are still rising one year after Trump's sweeping tariffs

Other frequent repairs flagged by the report include:

  • Ignition coils and spark plugs, which run close to $500
  • Airflow sensor repairs, which can cost more than $300

The report also found the cost of labor is growing, driven in part by newer cars that are more complicated to fix than older models.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | 5 steps to save money on auto repair

Parts prices are another factor drivers need to consider. Supply chain issues or rising parts costs can push repair bills even higher.

When a check engine light appears, getting it checked out quickly can prevent a small issue from growing into a much larger problem.

This story was originally published by Susan El Khoury with the Scripps News Group in Tampa Bay.

Most Recent

Business
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.