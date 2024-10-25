Yum Brands, Burger King reportedly pull onions from some restaurants amid E. coli outbreak

Yum Brands and Burger King reportedly pulled onions from some menu items in numerous states after an outbreak of E. coli illnesses was tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounders.

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 75 E. coli cases potentially tied to Quarter Pounders. The sandwiches have uncooked sliced onions. Cooking onions to 160 degrees generally kills off E. coli from onions.

Illnesses have been reported in 13 states.

Yum Brands has not yet responded to Scripps News' inquiry on the size and scope of its pullback of using onions.

A spokesperson for the company told National Restaurant News that some Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut locations are affected. National Restaurant News also reported that 5% of Burger King locations are without onions.

“As we continue to monitor the recently reported E. coli outbreak, and out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively removed fresh onions from select Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants. We will continue following supplier and regulatory guidance to ensure the ongoing safety and quality of our food,” a spokesperson told Nation’s Restaurant News.

A check on Taco Bell's website shows onions are unavailable in some states where illnesses have been reported.

Earlier this week, onion supplier Taylor Farms initiated a recall of yellow onions. Businesses that received recalled onions are being encouraged to destroy any remaining onions.

The CDC said that it has conducted interviews with 42 of those who have become ill, and all 42 respondents said they had dined at McDonald's with most mentioning they consumed a Quarter Pounder. The CDC said on Friday that no other retail chains or restaurants have been identified as a source of illness.

The CDC said that a specific ingredient has not been confirmed for causing the illnesses, but investigators are focusing on onions and ground beef as potential sources.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said E. coli symptoms typically appear three to four days after consumption. The symptoms typically last up to a week. The symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting, the CDC added.