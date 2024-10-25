McDonald's E. coli outbreak linked to 26 more illnesses, bringing total to 75

The E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder has now sickened 75 people, an increase of 26 since the outbreak was revealed on Wednesday. Deaths linked to the outbreak remain at one, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

The outbreak now includes individuals in 13 states, up from 10 on Wednesday.



Colorado

Iowa

Kansas

Michigan

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

Oregon

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Investigators are working to determine whether fresh slivered onions, used in Quarter Pounders, are the source of the outbreak. While that investigation is ongoing, McDonald's says it has stopped using those onions in the affected states. Additionally, Taylor Farms, a supplier of onions for the fast food chain, has initiated a voluntary recall.

"Diced onions and other types of beef patties used at McDonald’s have not been implicated in this outbreak," the Food and Drug Administration said.

Some people are more at risk of E. coli infection than others. They include young children, adults 65 years and older and people with a weakened immune system, according to the CDC.

Signs of E. coli infection include diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees, vomiting and dehydration. In serious cases, kidney failure and death can occur.