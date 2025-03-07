Wendy's announces ambitious plan for 1,000 new locations by 2028

Fast food chain Wendy's announced Thursday plans for a massive expansion that will place more locations throughout the U.S. and the world.

The restaurant chain said it plans to open 1,000 new locations by 2028, including 300 new Wendy's locations in the U.S. The expansion would take it from its current portfolio of 7,200 worldwide locations to about 8,200 by 2028.

Wendy's has not said where it plans to build its 300 new U.S. locations.

As of 2024, Wendy's has about 6,000 restaurants in the U.S. , placing it behind McDonald's and Burger King. Wendy's, however, has boasted that its per-store sales exceed Burger King. "The Wendy's brand has tremendous strength, and we will unlock its full potential, scaling our system to match the power of our brand," said Kirk Tanner, Wendy's president and CEO. "I'm excited about our upcoming innovation and collaborations that will build on our high-quality menu with fresh ingredients as we continue to elevate our customer focus, putting the customer at the center of everything we do. Our relentless pursuit of excellence in our food and our restaurants will position Wendy's for long-term success as we win across our global markets."

Wendy's has seen its international footprint grow. Last month, the company opened its 500th location in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa region. It also has grown in Europe. Wendy's returned to the United Kingdom in 2021 and has since opened 50 locations with plans to open 350 more.

The Ohio-based chain is also planning to open locations in Romania and Ireland this year.

