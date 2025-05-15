Uber launches 'Route Share' service with half-price rides for commuters

Uber is launching a new service that offers fixed routes at a lower cost in select cities across the United States during weekday commuter hours.

The new "Route Share" service began Wednesday in several major metropolitan areas, including Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, New York City, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Users can expect fares to be half the price of an UberX trip, according to the ride share company.

The aim is to provide lower-cost rides, attracting more customers to regularly use the platform. The

RELATED STORY | More than 1,000 Starbucks workers on strike nationwide over new dress code

Route Share will operate much like a city bus — a commuter shuttle driving between pre-set stops every 20 minutes.

Users can book a seat anywhere from a week to minutes before a scheduled pickup, and the app will provide them with directions to get them from their house to the corner where they’ll be picked up.

Uber selects the routes based on data it has collected on the most popular transportation corridors in each city.

RELATED STORY | HBO Max is making a comeback. Max streaming service to rebrand this summer

The company announced Route Share and other new features at its annual Go-Get event, according to the industry outlet TechCrunch.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.