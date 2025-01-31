Thousands of Costco workers could go on strike starting Saturday

More than 18,000 Costco workers could go on strike as soon as Saturday as representatives from the union and company try to work out an agreement.

The Teamsters reached their first national agreement with Costco in 2022, and that contract ends on Friday.

On its website, Costco claims it is "much more employee-focused than other Fortune 500 companies."

"By offering fair wages and top-notch benefits, the company has created a workplace culture that attracts positive, high-energy, talented employees," the company added.

But the Teamsters union says it is challenging Costco to prove it’s a "pro-worker" company. Teamsters said earlier this week that Costco has not presented them with a fair contract.

"The Teamsters are committed to securing a fair and reasonable agreement but are prepared to take action if the wholesale giant fails to deliver," the union said earlier this week.

Earlier this month, 85% of unionized Costco workers voted to go on strike if the union could not reach an agreement with the company.

“Our members have spoken loud and clear — Costco must deliver a fair contract, or they’ll be held accountable,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said after the vote. “From day one, we’ve told Costco that our members won’t work a day past January 31 without a historic, industry-leading agreement."

As of 2023, Costco had 208,000 employees in the United States. Costco has seen massive growth in recent years with its revenue, company financial reports show.