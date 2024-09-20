Talkspace teams up with Amazon to bring more access to virtual therapy options

Talkspace, a popular virtual therapy platform, has joined forces with Amazon Health Services, the company announced this week.

The goal of the new partnership is to help individuals get more access to mental health services, particularly since most people say it's hard to find affordable providers, according to data from Fortune magazine.

RELATED STORY | Amazon's return-to-office mandate highlights festering tensions over remote work

Many people don’t know they have access to these types of services through their employer or health plan, Talkspace said, so the joint effort hopes to address that issue.

When Amazon users search for things like “stress relief” or “family therapy,” it will allow them to check the availability of Talkspace services if they choose to do so. Talkspace said their service offerings will also be visible on the Amazon Health webpage.

Once a user finds out they are eligible for Talkspace, they will be navigated to the Talkspace website to complete the enrollment process and get paired with a licensed therapist in their state, the company explained.

RELATED STORY | The pandemic caused teens' brains to age at an accelerated rate, study finds

Talkspace said it has over 5,000 licensed therapists across all 50 states who treat users through virtual video calls, phone calls and messaging services.