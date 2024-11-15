Watch Now
Scripps News to focus on streaming while ending over-the-air broadcast

The new era of Scripps News will still feature dozens of journalists across the country on all major streaming services.
Scripps News is rolling out a new strategy to bring journalism to viewers.

It will focus its coverage on streaming and connected TV while winding down its over-the-air broadcast on Nov. 15.

“We recognize that streaming is the future of our business – and we’re well positioned to reach even more viewers there since we have grown our streaming viewership more than 44% year over year,” said Matt Simon, who will lead the new initiative as Scripps News vice president “We’ll continue to deliver quality journalism with an even-greater emphasis on integrating with our local stations – and our focus will be on innovative showcasing of our original reporting across the enterprise.”

Christina Hartman, vice president and head of Scripps News, previously explained that the decision by the E.W. Scripps Company to remove Scripps News from broadcast over-the-air distribution was a financial and business decision.

However, the new era of Scripps News will still feature dozens of journalists across the country. International correspondent Jason Bellini will also continue his reporting from around the world.

Next week, Scripps News will debut “In the Shadows with Jason Bellini.” It will feature Bellini traveling to some of the most pressing international crises while also showcasing the brightest parts of humanity.

Click here for the full programming guide and find out how you can stream Scripps News at scrippsnews.com/streaming.

