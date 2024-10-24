Scripps News announces new streaming strategy and new editorial leader

Beginning Nov.18, Scripps News national programming will only be available through a streaming device, smart TV or its website.

The free news channel will offer weekday live programming from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with additional news programming overnight and on weekends. Scripps News will feature award-winning reporting from around the world, live news events and cover breaking news.

Scripps News will continue to expand its journalism with news reports from local and national journalists. More than 30 reporters and producers based in Washington, D.C., plus reporters in communities across the country remain committed to the Scripps News mission of on-the-ground reporting that puts facts and people first.

Veteran journalist Matt Simon steps into the role as vice president of Scripps News on Nov. 18. Simon will be responsible for the vision, overall leadership, editorial identity and programming for Scripps News’ national, centralized news organization.

Simon is currently the senior executive producer and deputy managing editor at Scripps News. He manages the production of distributed and syndicated content across Scripps News and Scripps Local Media. These productions include the programs "Scripps News Reports" and "Good to Know," as well as daily co-produced newscasts across local stations.

“We recognize that streaming is the future for our viewers and users. Scripps News has grown its streaming viewership more than 44% year over year,” Simon says. “We’ll continue to deliver quality journalism with an even greater emphasis on integrating with our local stations with a focus on the innovative showcasing of our original reporting to create an even more engaging streaming product.”

Simon joined Scripps News in 2018. Before Scripps News, Simon worked for Chinese television's English language network (CGTN), leading international productions and special events, including its first-ever live coverage of a U.S. presidential election. He also produced programs for The Weather Channel in Atlanta and WJZ in Baltimore.

Find out how you can stream Scripps News at scrippsnews.com/streaming.