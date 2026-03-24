Scripps launches free sports network featuring live games, women’s leagues

There’s a new place to watch live sports.

The E.W. Scripps Company launched the Scripps Sports Network streaming channel on Tuesday.

“We are delivering what viewers want and advertisers need: premium sports content, live games, compelling personalities and year-round programming that’s freely accessible to streaming audiences,” said Keisha Taylor Starr, general manager of Scripps Networks and the company’s chief marketing officer.

Scripps Sports plans to feature more than 100 live events this year, with a strong emphasis on women’s sports.

The network will carry games from the Professional Women’s Hockey League, National Women’s Soccer League and Major League Volleyball. It will also feature competitions from the Pro Cheer League.

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Encore telecasts of WNBA games that originally aired on ION will be available, along with NHL games involving the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights, and coverage of the NCAA’s Big Sky Conference.

The network will also offer original programming, including series, documentaries and sports talk shows.

Viewers can find the Scripps Sports Network on major streaming platforms, including The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fire TV, Alexa, Google TV Freeplay, Xumo Play, TCLtv+, TCL Channel, Plex, Local Now, Sports.TV and Tablo.

The E.W. Scripps Company is the parent company of this station.