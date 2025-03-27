Watch Now
McDonald’s reclaims top spot in global restaurant rankings amid Starbucks' struggles

Starbucks' value has dropped 36% in the last year as it faces a "misalignment with customer expectations."
For the first time in nearly a decade, McDonald’s is considered the world’s most valuable restaurant brand, according to a new report by Brand Finance.

McDonald’s regaining of the No. 1 spot comes as Starbucks has seen its brand value decline, the data shows. According to Brand Finance, McDonald’s brand value increased 7% in 2024. In the meantime, Starbucks’ brand value declined 36%.

The data indicates that McDonald’s is now worth $40.5 billion, up from $38 billion a year ago. Starbucks saw its brand value decline from $60.7 billion a year ago to $38.8 billion.

“These declines reflect deeper issues for Starbucks, including a misalignment with customer expectations,” wrote Laurence Newell, managing director of Brand Finance Americas. “Starbucks' heavy focus on app-based sales has drawn criticism from loyal customers who value the brand's traditional coffeehouse experience. Combined with its high prices, this shift has contributed to a decline in sales and growing dissatisfaction among consumers.”

KFC, Subway, and Taco Bell maintained their spots in the top 5. Chick-fil-A surged into the top 10 following a 43% increase in its brand value. Wendy’s also leapt into the top 10 following a 12% increase in value.

Burger King and Chipotle dropped out of the top 10.

“Chick-fil-A's commitment to high-quality ingredients and its simple, chicken-focused menu has not only fueled its success but also pushed competitors to elevate their own chicken-based offerings. Brand Finance data underscores Chick-fil-A's strong brand equity, with top-tier scores across key metrics, including ‘familiarity’ (9.6/10), ‘meets my needs’ (9.9 out of 10), and ‘brand I know well’ (10/10),” Brand Finance said in its report.

According to Brand Finance, 12 of the world’s 13 most valuable restaurant chains are based in the U.S. No. 6-ranked Tim Hortons, which is based in Canada, is the only non-U.S. company in the top 13. Haidilao, which is based in China, ranks No. 14.

