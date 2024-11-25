Is it the end of Lunchables? The once staple brand is struggling amid low sales

Once a staple in schools across the U.S., the Lunchables brand is now hitting some tough times according to data from consumer trend company Circana.

Sales of the snack kits dropped 12% last quarter. This data comes not long after parent company Kraft Heinz announced it was pulling Lunchables from the National School Lunch Program.

Critics of the brand said Lunchables aren't healthy enough and the products have faced big competition from other brands in recent years.

Consumer Reports petitioned the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this year to remove Lunchables from the school lunch program after testing the products for lead and sodium. Kraft Heinz maintained that the snack kits tested "well below the acceptable limits."

Nevertheless, Lunchables were pulled from the program because the demand for them did not meet targets, the company said.

Kraft Heinz has promised big changes for Lunchables moving forward and said turning the brand around is a top priority.