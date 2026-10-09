Interactive: Spirit Christmas is coming. Will there be a store near you?

Spirit Christmas, the holiday spinoff of Spirit Halloween, is expanding significantly this season with 44 store openings across the U.S. — up from 30 locations last year. Now in its third year, the concept began in the Northeast in 2024, spread to the Midwest in 2025, and will reach the South for the first time, including locations in South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida.

Most stores will open after Halloween and will carry decorations, apparel, stocking stuffers, and novelty gifts alongside interactive displays. The parent company also plans roughly 1,500 Spirit Halloween pop-up locations this fall.