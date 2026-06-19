Hollister collabs with Target on new apparel and dorm decor

Shoppers will soon find the Hollister brand at Target stores and not just in the apparel section.

Hollister, known for its casual, California-inspired style, is moving into the home and decor category as teens prepare to head to college.

“By combining the comfort and versatility Hollister is known for with Target’s expertise in designing affordable dorm and home items, this collection helps us reach more customers during important new beginnings,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Hollister’s parent company.

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The new line will include bedding, such as comforters and sheets, with prices ranging from $34.95 to $64.95. Shoppers will also find Hollister staples at Target, including fleece tops and bottoms, men’s sleep pants and women’s sleep shorts. Those items will range from $24.95 to $49.95.

The collaboration launches online and in stores June 28. New products are also expected ahead of the holiday season.