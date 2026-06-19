U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
BusinessCompany News

Actions

Hollister collabs with Target on new apparel and dorm decor

The collaboration launches online and in stores June 28. New products are also expected ahead of the holiday season.
A sign for a Hollister store.
Mary Altaffer/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A sign for a Hollister store.
A sign for a Hollister store.
Posted

Shoppers will soon find the Hollister brand at Target stores and not just in the apparel section.

Hollister, known for its casual, California-inspired style, is moving into the home and decor category as teens prepare to head to college.

“By combining the comfort and versatility Hollister is known for with Target’s expertise in designing affordable dorm and home items, this collection helps us reach more customers during important new beginnings,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Hollister’s parent company.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Target and Ulta Beauty ending their store partnership

The new line will include bedding, such as comforters and sheets, with prices ranging from $34.95 to $64.95. Shoppers will also find Hollister staples at Target, including fleece tops and bottoms, men’s sleep pants and women’s sleep shorts. Those items will range from $24.95 to $49.95.

The collaboration launches online and in stores June 28. New products are also expected ahead of the holiday season.

Most Recent

Business
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.

Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app