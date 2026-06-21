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Man falls to his death during rock concert at Madison Square Garden

The rock band “Goose” was performing at the time of the incident.
Fans line up outside Madison Square Garden before an NBA basketball game.
Brittainy Newman/AP
Fans line up outside Madison Square Garden before an NBA basketball game.
Fans line up outside Madison Square Garden before an NBA basketball game.
Posted

A 51-year-old man fell to his death from an upper deck of Madison Square Garden during a concert on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:51 p.m. found the man unconscious and unresponsive with injuries indicating a fall from an “elevated position,” New York City Police said.

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Police did not say how far the man fell, but said he was in Section 300. They declined to release his name.

The man was with his wife, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The rock band “Goose” was performing. In a statement on Facebook, the band said it was “deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred."

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