Serena Williams to make singles return at Wimbledon for first time since 2022

For the first time in nearly four years, tennis star Serena Williams will make her singles return at Wimbledon later this month.

This is not a drill.@serenawilliams will compete in the 2026 ladies' singles at #Wimbledon as a wild card. pic.twitter.com/1vHnDEQ4xm — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 21, 2026

Williams, a seven-time winner of the event, accepted a wild card to compete at the event in London. Wild cards are given to players who don't have the ranking to automatically qualify for the tournament.

Williams, 44, played her last singles match at the U.S. open in 2022, where she went on to lose in the third round. After that, she decided to step away from professional tennis and has not competed since.

In addition to competing in singles, Williams also announced earlier this month that she will be competing in doubles at Wimbledon alongisde her sister Venus.

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The sisters last played doubles together at the 2022 U.S. Open, where they lost in the opening round. But the last time they played doubles at Wimbledon was in 2016 when the duo went on to win the title.

Although Serena has played little competitive tennis since announcing her retirement in 2022, Venus, 45, has remained active on the WTA Tour. She last competed at the Mutua Madrid Open in late April in both singles and doubles.