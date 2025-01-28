Google says it will change map names to 'Gulf of America' and 'Mount McKinley'

In a post on X, Google said it will follow the government’s lead by changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America."

The company also said it would change Denali — America’s highest mountain peak — back to Mount McKinley on its Google Maps service.

Google said it will only make the changes once the government updates its official listings.

RELATED STORY | Coast Guard uses 'Gulf of America' name in its official communications

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week requiring the pair of names to be changed on official maps and federal communications.

In its post, Google said it has a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.

The name change for the Gulf would be only visible to those in the U.S. since other countries do not have to adopt the change.

RELATED STORY | Can Trump rename the Gulf of Mexico to the 'Gulf of America?'

