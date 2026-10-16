ALDI unveils Thanksgiving meal deal that feeds 10 for under $39

Shoppers looking to save on Thanksgiving may find a deal at ALDI The grocery chain says customers can buy a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people for less than $39, or less than $4 per person.

The meal includes a 16-pound turkey, traditional side dishes and ingredients for pumpkin pie.

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ALDI says customers can purchase the items individually. Or, for the first time this year, shoppers can add the entire Thanksgiving shopping list to their online cart with one click for pickup or delivery.

The offer runs through Nov. 25.

"Thanksgiving shouldn't require a calculator or a coupon strategy,” said Atty McGrath, CEO of ALDI. “At ALDI, shoppers can put a 16-pound turkey and the Thanksgiving classics on the table for 10 people, all for under $39. No hoops. Just a really good meal at a really good price."