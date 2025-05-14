Airbnb will let you book things like spa services, horseback riding in its redesigned app

Airbnb is redesigning its platform to offer more than just vacation rentals, allowing users to book additional services directly through its app.

The company's overhauled website and app will now enable travelers to arrange for personal chefs, massage therapists, professional trainers and more at their rental properties. The new amenities platforms will be called "Airbnb Services" and "Airbnb Experiences."

Airbnb Services will be available in 260 cities for the following categories:



Chefs

Photography

Massage

Spa treatments

Personal training

Hair

Makeup

Nails

Prepared meals

Catering

The company said the service providers have been vetted for quality.

"Services hosts have an average of 10 years of experience, have completed Airbnb’s identity verification process, and are required to submit relevant licenses and certifications," Airbnb said on its website.

Meanwhile, Airbnb Experiences will focus on authentic ways to explore new cities — 650 cities to be exact. Those experiences include things like horseback riding, cooking classes, gallery tours and even personal shopping.

The company said these exclusive and unique experiences are designed to be social. "Later this year, you’ll be able to see who’s going before you book, message the group or individual guests during the experience, and stay in touch afterward—all with simple and transparent privacy controls," the company said.

You can also book these experiences in your home city, meaning you don't need to travel to take advantage.

This expansion aims to transform Airbnb from a simple booking platform into a comprehensive travel service, an idea the company's CEO envisioned nearly a decade ago but put on hold when the pandemic hit five years ago.

The move positions Airbnb to better compete with other travel platforms and hotels that typically offer various amenities to guests during their stays.

