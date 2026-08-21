Freedom 250 Grand Prix road closures snarl Washington, D.C. rush hour ahead of Sunday's race

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix is set to take place this Sunday, August 23, in Washington, D.C., with 250 miles and 147 laps of IndyCar racing near the US Capitol.

The race was authorized by executive order by President Donald Trump. Congress did not vote to authorize the race. The head of IndyCar has said there were concerns about getting the support needed on Capitol Hill, and the race is taking place near the National Mall — on Pennsylvania Avenue, Independence Avenue, and Constitution Avenue — a couple blocks away from the U.S. Capitol because congressional sign-off was not obtained.

RELATED STORY | America 250 v. Freedom 250: What's the difference?

The course takes a sharp turn a couple blocks away from the Capitol complex itself, stopping short of the building due to the lack of congressional authorization. The race has been characterized as partisan.

President Trump is expected to be on hand Sunday. He will lead an honor lap at the beginning of the event and wave the green flag to start the race.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix airs Sunday, August 23, at 1 p.m. Eastern on Fox. The race is one of several elements President Trump has spearheaded to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding.

RELATED STORY | UFC parent company took a $30M hit on White House fight event

Road closures around Washington, D.C. in the days leading up to the race have caused chaos for rush hour commuters. Roads are expected to reopen after the weekend.