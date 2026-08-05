UFC parent company took a $30M hit on White House fight event

UFC's parent company, TKO Group, lost $30 million from its Freedom 250 event held at the White House in June.

The loss is not a surprise — TKO Group says it anticipated the financial hit due to the high cost of staging the event.

In total, the company spent about $60 million on production and staging for the event.

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President Donald Trump attended the seven-fight, special event on his birthday, alongside UFC CEO Dana White who has been a longtime ally.

The fights drew impressive viewership, with 17 million people watching.