Trump reportedly cursed at Israel's Netanyahu during a tense call

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a tense phone call Monday, according to sources familiar with the conversation.

Axios reported that Trump called Netanyahu “crazy” and cursed at him during the call. One source told Axios that Trump told Netanyahu, "What the f*** are you doing?"

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Another source told Axios that Trump said to Netanyahu, "You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."

The dispute centered on Israel’s plans to escalate military operations in Lebanon. Trump warned against bombing Beirut, saying it could harm U.S. talks with Iran.

Netanyahu said strikes in southern Lebanon will continue.

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The dispute comes as the U.S. is trying to iron out a peace agreement with Iran. Lebanon is widely seen as a strong Iranian ally, while Israel has joined the U.S. in its bombing campaign against Iran.