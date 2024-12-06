Family of kidnapped American reporter Austin Tice take case to White House

For more than 12 years, American reporter Austin Tice's exact whereabouts in Syria have remained a mystery.

The former U.S. Marine and freelance journalist, then 31 years old, disappeared in August 2012 while covering the Syrian civil war for news outlets such as The Washington Post, CBS News and McClatchy newspapers.

As the years have passed, his mother Debra has remained her son's strongest advocate.

"We know he's still alive," she told Scripps News earlier this year. "I'm deeply appreciative of getting little whispers that they are treating him well - whatever that means when you're in that situation."

As recently as this past summer, U.S. officials – including President Joe Biden – have called on Syria to release Tice, the lone American reporter being held overseas.

His mother and others working on his case have said that not only do they believe he is alive, but they are actively working to bring him home.

The FBI is offering a $1 million reward for the location and safe return of Tice.

Debra Tice met with President Biden in 2022 and he said then that the U.S. knows "with certainty" that Austin Tice is alive.

In response, in 2022, the Syrian government denied it was holding any Americans.

At the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., a large digital clock notes the passage of time since Tice's kidnapping.

"Austin is the last remaining American journalist," Bill McCarren, press freedom consultant with the National Press Club, told Scripps News in August, on the 12th anniversary of Tice's kidnapping, adding, "and he's been held longer than any other American journalist."

It's a distinction that Tice's family hopes will end with his safe return home.

"One thing that means a lot to me, having learned, having met, other hostage families, is in all of this time never, never have I ever had a moment of doubt - not ever," Debra Tice said.

For the first time ever, Tice's parents, along with all of his siblings, will be addressing the media at a news conference in Washington, D.C. They have indicated that they have new information about Tice's case.