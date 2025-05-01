US prepares to authorize weapons sale to Ukraine following minerals deal

On the heels of the new rare minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine, word is coming of another deal between the two countries, this one involving the sale of weapons to Ukraine.

It's the first time the Trump administration has approved a defense-related sale to Ukraine.

Congressional records show a notice from the U.S. State Department to Congress under the Arms Export Control Act.

It's called Executive Communication 859 and it lists a "50-million dollar or more" sale to Ukraine of what it calls "defense services."

This basically constitutes a required notice to the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee about the sale. The notice date is listed as April 29, two days before news of the deal broke.

Scripps News has reached out to the committee for comment but has yet to hear back.

All of this is happening in the shadow of the earlier announcement of a minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine.

"It's time for both of the nations in this conflict to come up with concrete proposals about how this conflict ends," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said of the minerals deal. "Support of another country can take many forms, and that's what this arrangement accomplishes."

RELATED STORY | US, Ukraine sign economic deal after Trump presses Kyiv to pay back US for help in repelling Russia

Fighting is intensifying in the now three-year war between Russia and Ukraine. Russian drone attacks struck several cities in Ukraine this week, and overnight, Moscow claimed a Ukrainian drone attack left seven people dead and wounded 20 in the Kherson region of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a Russian attack killed two people and injured 15 others in the Ukrainian city of Odesa.

Ukraine has repeatedly said that with Russia increasing their attacks, there is a dire need for them to beef up their air defenses.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.