Trump makes new calls for Russia and Ukraine to push forward peace deal

President Donald Trump called on Russia and Ukraine to meet and work toward a peace deal Friday.

In comments posted on social media Friday, President Trump said he believes a deal between the two countries is close.

"Success seems to be in the future" he wrote, and later in the day: "They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to 'finish it off.' Most of the major points are agreed to. Stop the bloodshed, NOW."

On Friday, special U.S. envoy to Russia Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

An official did not comment on specifics of the meeting, but said "it's long past time for the death and destruction to stop. To move past the failed strategies of the past and for an end to this devastating conflict."

The Associated Press reports the meeting lasted for about three hours and focused the potential for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.

President Trump on Friday articulated new goals for the peace effort.

"We're going to try and get out of war so that we can save 5,000 people a week. And that's what my aim is. I want to save 5,000 young men. They happen to be mostly Ukrainian, Russian, 5,000 young Ukrainian and Russian men," he told reporters.

But in new comments to Time Magazine published Friday, President Trump said "Crimea will stay with Russia."

Ukrainian officials say a plan reportedly proposed by the U.S. to officially recognize Russian control of Crimea is unacceptable.

And the president has recently re-upped public criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over a minerals deal that was the focus of a contentious White House meeting earlier this year.