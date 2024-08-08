Suspects who plotted attack on Taylor Swift shows in Austria linked to Islamic State group

Two suspects who were arrested for planning potential terror attacks on Taylor Swift’s now-canceled shows in Vienna, Austria, have apparent links to the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, according to Austrian officials.

The main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, was arrested on Tuesday. Police said when they raided his home, they found evidence he had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, and also found chemical substances they believed were intended to be used to construct a bomb.

Upon the discovery of bomb-making materials, around 100 neighbors had to be evacuated while police had the materials safely removed.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old, was also arrested that same day. Islamic State group material was also found in his home, and it was discovered he had secured employment at the venue — Ernst Happel Stadium — where Swift’s three Austria concerts were to be held.

Other people are being held by police, with inquiries ongoing.

RELATED STORY | Taylor Swift's Austria concerts canceled after suspected terror plot was foiled

Swift’s “Eras Tour” shows set for Aug. 8, 9 and 10 in Vienna were canceled a day before they were set to begin, when police discovered the 19-year-old's plans for an attack, which included a focus on the pop star’s concerts. Police found evidence he had been plotting the attacks since July, and was prepared to use knives or homemade explosives, The Associated Press said.

The 19-year-old confessed to planning to “kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue,” authorities said, according to AP. The 17-year-old has so far refused to respond to the allegations.

The sold-out Vienna shows were initially set to move forward with enhanced security, but were ultimately canceled when Vienna police said an “abstract danger” still existed even as the concrete danger was minimized.

Devastated fans still gathered in Vienna on Thursday to trade friendship bracelets amid the shows' cancellations.

Swift is due next in London, with five tour dates scheduled at Wembley Stadium kicking off on Aug. 15.

London’s Metropolitan Police say the singer’s shows will proceed as planned next week, as there is no indication of any links to those concerts and the foiled plot in Austria, according to AP.

Swift has not yet spoken publicly about the incident.

RELATED STORY | Taylor Swift says her record-breaking Eras Tour will end in December