'Joking with my wife': France's President Macron downplays viral plane incident

Video taken as the couple was exiting the plane appears to show First Lady Brigitte Macron shove her husband's face away from her.
French President Emmanuel Macron is at the center of a media frenzy after a video surfaced showing his wife, Brigitte, appearing to shove him away as they exited a plane in Vietnam.

The incident occurred as the couple — married since 2007 —prepared for the start of a Southeast Asia tour over the weekend.

Caught on camera through a just-opened door of the plane, the interaction quickly garnered attention, prompting discussions and speculation about the couple's relationship.

However, Macron dismissed the uproar as largely exaggerated.

In a statement to reporters, he explained he was "squabbling and, rather, joking with my wife," according to the Associated Press. Macron emphasized that the moment was simply a playful exchange, not the serious spat some media outlets suggested.

