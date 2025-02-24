Trump and Macron discuss peace in Ukraine, and how to enforce it

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to reporters at the White House Monday about progress toward ending the now three-year-old war between Russia and Ukraine.

Both the U.S. and France have committed significant aid to Ukraine, which Macron said has enabled Ukraine to hold its ground.

"Ukraine has been able to hold the front of our collective security. It's fought over these past few years for is independence and for its sovereignty but also for our collective security. I think that no one in this room wants to live in a world where it's the law of the strongest and international borders can be violated from one day to the next by anyone."

But any peace, Macron said, must be lasting, enforceable — and respectful of Ukraine.

"This peace must not mean a surrender of Ukraine. It must not mean a ceasefire without guarantees. This peace must allow for Ukrainian sovereignty and allow Ukraine to negotiate with other stakeholders regarding issues that affect it. It is also country in which we need to shoulder our responsibility so that we ensure security and stability for Ukraine and for the entire region. For us Europeans, this is an existential issue."

President Trump expressed hope that the war in Ukraine could be quickly concluded.

"I've been elected by the American people to restore common sense to Washington and indeed the world. And I believe strongly that it's in the best interests of the United States, the best interests of Europe, the best interests of Ukraine and indeed the best interests of Russia to stop the killing now and bring the world to peace," President Trump said.

"As I've said before, it's my hope that my greatest legacy however will be as a peacemaker and a unifier. I want to bring peace, not war."

During the conference, Macron discussed a hypothetical deployment of European troops to Ukraine who would serve as peacekeepers after Ukraine and Russia agreed to a lasting peace.

"Today when we talk about troops, we're talking about sending them in after we've negotiated a lasting peace. Once we have that solid, lasting peace that's part of an agreement signed by Ukraine, signed by Russia, for which we will provide the guarantees."

France has held discussion with Britain and other European allies about the logistics of such a deployment, Macron said.

"These would be peaceful deployments of troops. Not for combat. These would be deployments of an assurance force. They would be limited, but show solidarity."

President Trump said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin would accept the presence of such peacekeepers.

“Yeah, he will accept it,” President Trump said. “I have asked him that question. Look, if we do this deal, he’s not looking for more war."

