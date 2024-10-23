19-year-old Walmart employee found dead inside of the store's walk-in oven

Police in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Walmart employee who was found dead in a walk-in oven earlier this week.

Halifax Regional Police said the sudden death happened at a Walmart store on Mumford Road.

The young woman was found dead in a large walk-in oven located in the store’s bakery department, police said.

The cause and manner of her death have not yet been determined.

Police also haven’t publicly identified the woman.

Officials said the investigation is complex and involves several partner agencies, so it may be a long time before all the answers are found.

“We urge the public to be mindful of sharing speculative information on social media,” police said on X. “Please be aware of the impacts that speculation could have on family, colleagues and loved ones of the woman.”

In a statement issued to multiple media outlets, Walmart said the store would be closed until further notice and the company's thoughts were with the victim's family and friends. It was also reported that grief counseling is being offered to the store's other employees.

Walk-in ovens are commonly used for commercial-scale food production, and many models are equipped with safety features in place to prevent harmful or fatal incidents.

RELATED STORY | Woman got trapped upside down in a rock crevice for 7 hours trying to get her phone