Woman got trapped upside down in a rock crevice for 7 hours trying to get her phone

A woman in Australia had to be rescued after she literally got stuck between a rock and a hard place...for seven hours...upside down.

According to a Facebook post from New South Wales (NSW) Ambulance, a first response team in the Australian state, the woman was walking with friends in the Hunter Valley area when she dropped her phone.

The woman attempted to retrieve her phone but she slipped face-first into a tight crevice between two boulders. Images posted by NSW Ambulance show that only her feet were visible once she got trapped.

Officials said her friends tried to free her for about an hour before calling for emergency services to help.

Rescuers spent the next several hours moving the massive, heavy boulders just enough to be able to reach her feet. The team also had to navigate an "S" bend in the boulder crevice to extract her.

Officials said she had only minor scratches and bruising once she was finally freed.

Sadly, she wasn't able to get her phone.

“In my 10 years as a rescue paramedic, I had never encountered a job quite like this, it was challenging but incredibly rewarding,” Peter Watts with NSW Ambulance said in the social media post.