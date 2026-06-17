Storm Prediction Center warns of dangerous tornado threat in Midwest

A major severe weather outbreak is likely across the Midwest on Wednesday, with the Storm Prediction Center forecasting potentially damaging tornadoes.

The agency issued a tornado watch for parts of Missouri and Illinois on Wednesday, with strong storms also expected in Ohio and Indiana later in the day. Indianapolis is among the cities facing the highest risk.

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The storm system showed its power Tuesday, when wind gusts of more than 90 mph were reported in Iowa.

Flooding is also a concern in parts of Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Flood watches were issued as rain began falling in the region.

Forecasters say the storms could arrive in multiple rounds Wednesday before moving toward the East Coast early Thursday. Some of the most dangerous storms could hit after dark.

The Storm Prediction Center said evening storms could form supercells, which are more likely to produce tornadoes.

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